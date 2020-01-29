Delhi Chaat Centre | What’s the Topmost Mudda for Delhi Elections?

The battle for the national capital is getting more and more fierce as Delhi elections draw closer. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is campaigning vigorously on the basis of “kaam” (work) done over the five years, the BJP is trying every trick in the book to turn the tides in its favour.

The Quint, in association with C-Voter, is getting you a live tracker that updates the ‘mood’ of the national capital on a daily basis. According to the survey, roads, water supply and unemployment remain the top priority of the voters, with at least 31 percent of the people surveyed demanding better local roads.

