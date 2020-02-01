Women in Gandhi Nagar’s Garment Market Hit by MCD’s Sealing Drive

Asha, 30, has been unemployed for the last six months. She rues, “There is no work, slowdown is there,” as she perches on a wooden stool in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. She sits next to three women, busy straightening newly stitched jeans and checking for errant threads and buttons.

Asha’s job was to help package newly made garments at a manufacturing unit, and used to earn her Rs 7,000 per month. Now, she waits for an opportunity as others around her work.

However, Asha is not alone – many women in this east Delhi constituency have been struggling to get work since the local factories were shut during an MCD-conducted sealing drive.