Delhi Air Pollution: Why Punjab & Haryana Burn Stubble Every Year

No matter where in Delhi you go, you can’t see much clearly – toxic smog has enveloped the national capital – so much so that a health emergency has been declared.

Many have questioned the role of Punjab and Haryana farmers, who set their fields on fire to clear residual stubble, in the hazardous air quality. Why do the farmers burn their crop stubble, year after year, and how much are they contributing to the pollution?

The Quint spoke to farmers in Punjab in order to answer some frequently asked questions.