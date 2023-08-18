'Committed to His Tribe': Uncle of 30-Year-Old Man Allegedly Beheaded in Manipur

"They tortured him by gouging out his right eye and then cut off his right arm and asked, 'Do you want the other arm?' Then they chopped off his left arm as well," said Buonkhawlien, uncle of David Thiek, a tribal man allegedly beheaded and murdered in his home village Langza in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

30-year-old David is one of the many victims of ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis that has engulfed the northeastern state since 3 May.