D For Deaths, O For Oxygen: A to Z of India’s 2nd COVID-19 Surge

V is, of course, for Vaccination! Vaccination is the only solution that can truly save us. Vaccinations, that India doesn’t have enough of, is because we didn’t raise our vaccine production capacity all of last year, because we didn’t pre-book vaccinations from other producers last year, because of which instead of vaccinating more, we are now vaccinating fewer people each day! V is also for Vikas or economic progress, that will remain on the Ventilator for a long time now.