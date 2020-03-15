Current Market Situation & The Opportunities For Small Investors

The current chaos in the global market is unprecedented. The Indian markets plunged over 10 percent in the opening trade hitting their lower circuit levels, even forcing trading to be halted.

After 45 minutes, when trading started again, markets rebounded in afternoon session. Such a major rebound following record lows is unprecedented too.

The plunge in markets in the opening trade was very low – 10 percent. But when the markets closed for the day, it was up by 4 percent.