Current Market Situation & The Opportunities For Small Investors
The current chaos in the global market is unprecedented. The Indian markets plunged over 10 percent in the opening trade hitting their lower circuit levels, even forcing trading to be halted.
After 45 minutes, when trading started again, markets rebounded in afternoon session. Such a major rebound following record lows is unprecedented too.
The plunge in markets in the opening trade was very low – 10 percent. But when the markets closed for the day, it was up by 4 percent.
Despite the late recovery, the losses incurred in a week was highest since 2009. Compared to the high in the last two months, Indian markets are currently running 20 percent below that. It is known that there is panic due to coronavirus outbreak and that has adversely impacted global markets.
What does this mean for small investors?
