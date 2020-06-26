Video Editor: Ashutosh BhardwajIn Jharkhand's East Singhbhum's Chiriyabeda Tola, residents of Anjedbeda village allege that CRPF officers beat them up, accusing them of having links to Naxals in the region.Village resident Dubo Surin says that the CRPF officer hit him, laid him on a table and beat him up. So much so that his backbone still hurts. Another local, Guna Gop says that the CRPF beat him up and broke his legs. Gop now has difficulty in breathing.“They held me against the wall and beat me up. They beat me till I became unconscious.”Bamiya Surin, Village resident'Did Not Spare Disabled and Old People '“I have a disabled hand since childhood. But they said that it was an impact of medicine. They said that my hair, too, was like that and they would not spare me. An old woman came to my rescue but they thrashed me.”Guna Gop, Village residentGanor Tamsoy is an old woman who tried to protect Gop. She says that she saw the police was beating Guna and tried her best to rescue him, but ended up getting thrashed too.“10-12 people are injured. A guy's leg broke, another person's bones broke, another one's back got injured and one was badly injured. All other village people are wounded,” says village resident Vinod Kayam.'Had to File An Online FIR After the Cops Refused'Turam Tosoy, a local, says that all of them together took the injured to the hospital and tried to file an FIR at the nearby police station but the cops did not register their complaint. So they had to file an online FIR. “The culprits should be punished and the victims should get justice,” he adds.Meanwhile, SP Mahatha says the cops were “unprofessional” and an investigation into their conduct is underway.“An FIR had been filed for mishandling of the village residents. It was very unprofessional and is being investigated. We will continue to have good relations with them so that the anti-Naxal campaign continues.”SP Indrajeet Mahatha We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.