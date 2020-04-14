COVID-19 Lockdown: Ahmedabad Cops Organise ‘Concerts’ for Locals

COVID-19 Lockdown: Ahmedabad Cops Organise ‘Concerts’ for Locals

Srishti Tyagi

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

While everyone across the world is witnessing virtual concerts, Gujarat Police has come up with a new way to entertain the residents of Ahmedabad amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The police are organising music concerts in several societies in the city. The cops at Vastrapur Police station are going society to society, holding live concerts that are to be enjoyed by the residents from their respective balconies. Police Inspector of Ahmedabad Police MM Jadeja said:

“The situation around is grim. People are unable to go out. They feel that they are in a jail, stuck at their homes the entire day. We had seen how the police in Italy, Spain and China had been entertaining their residents during these times. We decided we too could do something that makes people feel good.”

Old & New Hindi Tunes to Help Lift Residents' Spirits

Dhruti Trivedi, who is a resident of Shukan Towers in Ahmedabad’s Judges Bungalowes area, said:

“It was so welcoming, especially from the mundane routine that we were in for the last 10 days.”

Twenty-three-year-old Dirgh Suri performed in many of these ‘concerts’. He thanks the cops for the thoughtful gesture and for giving him the opportunity. They told him that they were to do this in every society. Before starting off, the cops held a meeting with Suri and said that they would be maintaining social distancing and also using sanitizers and showing people how to use them.

“We got orders to spread awareness and we combined it with music. We thought of booking a musician who plays guitar. We contacted Dirgh and started doing these shows. Gradually, people of the society who sang well would join and perform for us.”
MM Jadeja, Ahmedabad Police

One of the residents from Aakash Tower in the city, Jaina Shah, said:

“Suddenly, we had a small truck in our premises. They were making some announcement about COVID-19. A lot of people came to their balconies. It was a pleasant surprise for us, especially because we are all confined due to this lockdown. It brought a smile to our faces.”

‘It Felt That the World is With Us’

“After attending this programme and participating wholeheartedly, the residents started feeling that we are not alone and all neighbours and the entire world is with us in our fights against the coronavirus.”
Yogen Shah, Shukan Tower Resident

‘Residents Were Strictly Asked to Stay Home’

PI Jadeja, another local, said that the police announced right at the beginning that no resident should step out of their house.

“The cops made sure that the decorum of the society where the performance would take place is maintained. Our aim was to entertain them.”
Dirgh Suri, Musician

