‘Sarkar’ Has Failed, Sardar Hasn’t’: Sikh Groups on the Frontline

After the surge in COVID cases, India is battling an acute shortage of oxygen and medical supplies.

Social media is flooded with SOS messages asking for basic essentials like an oxygen cylinder or a hospital bed. It has exposed the unpreparedness of the government to handle the situation.

Under these dire circumstances, many Sikh organisations have taken it upon themselves to serve the people – driven by their 'seva bhav' or the spirit of service.

From 'oxygen langar' to 'langar at doorstep' they have found innovative ways to do seva.