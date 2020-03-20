COVID-19: Exams or Health? CBSE, ISC Students on Postponed Exams

Class XII student Tanvi Madan, who only had her Business Studies paper left, says that she is not happy with exams being postponed as this means that students will not get any relief in the coming two weeks.

“We were already under stress for a long time because of exams and now it has been extended further. We will face difficulties in admissions. Dates for competitive exams will be pushed further for which students will have to keep studying,” she laments.

She is echoed by ISC student Meghna Bhadra, who said that apart from impacting entrance exams, delayed exams mean that students cannot really relax as they will always have the lingering thought of that one remaining exam.