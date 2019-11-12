Opening of Kartarpur Corridor A Big Deal for Sikhs, Say Devotees

The Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan was inaugurated on 9 November, finally offering respite to devotees as the 72-year wait came to an end.

The Quint spoke to devotees on their experience in Kartarpur, and what it meant to cross over to Pakistan to offer their prayers.

Shingar Singh Maan, who has a public transport business in Paris for 50 years, started the journey to Kartarpur a month and a half ago. Maan, who travelled 21,000 km from Canada to England and Europe to arrive in Pakistan, said: