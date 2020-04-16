Corona: State Govts Discontinue Unscientific Disinfectant Tunnels
In the wake of experts raising concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the disinfectant tunnels, several state governments have issued directives against the use of such tunnels.
These tunnels spray a mist of sodium hypochlorite, a chemical also found in surface disinfectants. For making the spray, 0.5 or 1 percent of the chemical is added to water. Experts say use of the chemical can lead to skin irritation and impact people’s respiratory tracts. However, such tunnels have mushroomed across the country following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Tamil Nadu was one of the first states to introduce disinfectant tunnels, however, in a recent order, its director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has directed officials not to use them.
The order states: “Disinfection tunnels will create a false sense of security and people may be diverted from hand washing to disinfection tunnel. In addition, the spraying of alcohol/chlorine/Lysol on human beings is not only harmful but also ineffective. Under the above circumstances, it is instructed that disinfection tunnels should not be installed and used.”
A similar decision was taken by the Kerala government as well. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press briefing, said that disinfection tunnels are unscientific and should be avoided.
Subsequently, Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) released a note which read: "It (disinfectant tunnels) creates an impression that the people going through the tunnel sprayed with sodium hypochlorite fumes will be germ-free. Countries including India follow the disinfection measures suggested by the World Health Organisation and American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They do not say that sodium hypochlorite or hydrogen peroxide can be used for fumigation."
Many other states are following Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Punjab and Haryana governments have passed similar orders recently, citing that these tunnels are ineffective and unscientific.
