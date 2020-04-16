Corona: State Govts Discontinue Unscientific Disinfectant Tunnels

In the wake of experts raising concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the disinfectant tunnels, several state governments have issued directives against the use of such tunnels.

These tunnels spray a mist of sodium hypochlorite, a chemical also found in surface disinfectants. For making the spray, 0.5 or 1 percent of the chemical is added to water. Experts say use of the chemical can lead to skin irritation and impact people’s respiratory tracts. However, such tunnels have mushroomed across the country following the outbreak of COVID-19.