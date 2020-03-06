Coronavirus: Outbreak Scare Stalls Mega Events Worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak has forced multiple global events to be cancelled or postponed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has postponed his visit to Brussels. PM Modi was to take part in India-European Union Summit aimed at strengthening strategic partnership.

Global tech giants like Google, Facebook and Microsoft have also been affected. Google called off its biggest annual event, Google I/O, which was slated to take place in May.

Facebook cancelled F8, its annual conference for developers. The conference was scheduled to take place in May at San Francisco.

The coronavirus outbreak forced Microsoft to call off its ‘IoT in Action’ conference. The event was to be held in Melbourne on Thursday, 5 March.