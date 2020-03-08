Coronavirus: Medical Personnel Dance to Cheer Up Patients
While Coronavirus outbreak has prompted fear and panic world over, viral videos of medical personnel dancing to cheer up the patients and find some joy in the gloomy situation have won hearts on the internet.
‘Wash Your Hands’ Message In Dance Steps
Medical personnel can be seen shaking their legs to communicate the message “wash your legs”. Iranian medical support staffers’ dance moves have gone viral too, as well as that of two doctors dancing outside a hospital in China. From solo dances to group performances, medical teams in many parts of the world are trying to lift the spirits of the patients.
Coronavirus’ Impact World Over
China on Saturday, 7 March, reported 28 new deaths from the Coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070. Around 1,00,000 people in 90 countries have been tested positive for the infection.
In India, according to the Health Ministry, as of Saturday, 31 people had tested positive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to be wary of rumours and follow doctors’ advice. He also asked people to avoid shaking hands and greet each other with ‘namaste’.
