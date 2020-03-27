‘Will Die of Hunger Before COVID-19’: Lockdown Cuts Workers Adrift

They have no option but to walk as there is no transport available after the announcement of lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

One of the migrant workers walking down the NH4 said, “We have lost our jobs, have been asked to vacate by our landlords. We are surviving on biscuits.”

Another migrant worker named Shivam said that he hadn’t eaten anything for three days. He also said that they were helpless as grocery prices have surged.