‘Will Die of Hunger Before COVID-19’: Lockdown Cuts Workers Adrift
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Jobs lost, wages suspended, no means of transport, supplies running out and miles to go...
They have no option but to walk as there is no transport available after the announcement of lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
One of the migrant workers walking down the NH4 said, “We have lost our jobs, have been asked to vacate by our landlords. We are surviving on biscuits.”
Another migrant worker named Shivam said that he hadn’t eaten anything for three days. He also said that they were helpless as grocery prices have surged.
Adding insult to injury, policemen in UP's Badaun forced workers walking back home to crawl as punishment for violating lockdown.
Several daily-wagers have been left in the lurch.
Migrant workers from Bihar stuck in Ludhiana with no jobs and no salary pleaded to be rescued.
In a desperate attempt to attract attention, some daily wage workers in Punjab stood on the terrace and banged empty plates as they've run out of money and food.
Workers in Delhi appealed to the government with folded hands saying 'we'll die of hunger before we die of a disease'.
