Once Hotspots, Two Districts Teach Us How to Fight Coronavirus

Kerala's Pathanamthitta and Rajasthan's Bhilwara were once identified as coronavirus hotspots. A number of positive cases in these districts emerged suddenly, spurring panic across the states. At one point, Pathanamthitta had highest number of cases in Kerala while most of Rajasthan’s COVID-19 patients were in Bhilwara.

Pathanamthitta’s patients were chiefly linked to foreign travel or contact. In Bhilwara, the infection initially spread through a private hospital. Even before the national lockdown was announced, the textile city of Rajasthan called for a complete curfew and essential items were also sold with restrictions.