Once Hotspots, Two Districts Teach Us How to Fight Coronavirus
Video Editor: Varun Sharma
Kerala's Pathanamthitta and Rajasthan's Bhilwara were once identified as coronavirus hotspots. A number of positive cases in these districts emerged suddenly, spurring panic across the states. At one point, Pathanamthitta had highest number of cases in Kerala while most of Rajasthan’s COVID-19 patients were in Bhilwara.
Pathanamthitta’s patients were chiefly linked to foreign travel or contact. In Bhilwara, the infection initially spread through a private hospital. Even before the national lockdown was announced, the textile city of Rajasthan called for a complete curfew and essential items were also sold with restrictions.
Numbers Speak of Hope
Areas that see an exponential rise in positive cases are called hotspots. Till 30 March, Bhilwara had reported 26 cases of the total 90 reported in Rajasthan. By 6 April, the district added only 1 case while Rajasthan’s tally crossed 250 mark.
Pathanamthitta tells a story of hope. Over 57 percent patients have already recovered. On 11 March, Pathanamthitta registered 9 cases and going by the rate of the disease’s spread, the number of patients could have touched hundreds. But this isn’t the case. As of 6 April, only 14 cases were registered and eight of them have already recovered.
What Did Pathanamthitta & Bhilwara Do Right?
Medical staff, in coordination with the administration, restricted the spread of coronavirus in these districts. Contact tracing, thorough screening and strict isolation were vigorously practiced.
Lessons to Learn From Pathanamthitta & Bhilwara
Hotspots can take cue form these districts to create a surveillance war room with doctors, administrators, counsellors identifying the chain. With that, others can definitely achieve what Pathanamthitta and Bhilwara have.
