Coronavirus & Global Economic Panic: A Double Whammy From China

This is the Coronavirus, it is scary with over 5,000 dead and many more expected.



China, Korea, Italy, Iran and several other countries with massive outbreaks. Tom Hanks, Iranian and British ministers all testing positive! No cure available. The world in lockdown. Borders being sealed. Entire countries in quarantine! Airports, stadiums, malls, schools, colleges, cinema halls shut or empty, IPL postponed, Olympics may be scrapped. Panic at a never-before world scale.

But let's rewind to some other recent panic events – 2008 saw a market and financial crash, SARS, MERS, Ebola – these epidemics were health emergencies. What’s unique and new and extra scary about the Coronavirus crisis is this – that perhaps for the first time – your life and your livelihood, the world’s health and the world’s economy is under threat, it’s a DOUBLE WHAMMY and so, panic bhi dugna hai!