Video Editor: Varun SharmaIn an exclusive interview with The Quint, Convener of Swaraj Abhiyan, Yogendra Yadav has called out the Delhi Police for allegedly holding anti-CAA protesters responsible for the violence in northeast Delhi.“FIRs are being lodged, arrests are being made but not against those who delivered hate speech in public," he said.“No FIR against Kapil Mishra or Anurag Thakur or against those who brought goons from UP. Delhi police is lodging FIRs and arresting anti-CAA activists. Public is not noting it, but there is a conspiracy. The conspiracy is to hold CAA protesters responsible for the Delhi violence. It’s like killing two birds with one stone.”Yogendra Yadav, President, Swaraj India‘Police Linking Anti-CAA Protests to Riots Fake’: AISA Delhi HeadWhat is the Motive Behind This ‘Conspiracy’?The Home Minister has already declared that PFI and United Against Hate are the two organisations responsible for the northeast Delhi violence. “I have worked with people who are a part of United Against Hate. Khalid Saifi, whom I have seen stopping people from the smallest act of provocation and asking them to abstain from illegal activities and violence, has been declared the prime accused of the Delhi violence and has been put behind bars," recalled Yadav.“I didn’t know Umar Khalid earlier, but now I know him. He is very decent and wise. The country needs such young minds. He is now being presented as the mastermind of the Delhi violence. An FIR has been lodged against him. A woman named Safoora Zargar has been arrested. I don’t know her, but I know she is pregnant. The court gave her bail on this ground but before she was released, she was arrested again for some other offence to keep her in jail.”Yogendra Yadav, President, Swaraj IndiaThis ‘Conspiracy’ is Not Limited to Delhi?Everyday, there are more inquiries. More people are being arrested and new organisations are being named. Apart from PFI and United Against Hate, Jamia Students committee, Pinjra Tod, AISA are also being included. The inquiries are not just limited to Delhi, explained Yadav.“In Uttar Pradesh, Dr Kafeel Khan is still under arrest. He was arrested under the anti-terror law. He was arrested for a speech, I was present at the time of the speech. There was nothing wrong in that speech. Akhil Gogoi was leading the anti-CAA protests in Assam. He is still in jail. He gets bail in one case, and before he can be released, he is arrested in connection with some other case. Is this an inquiry into the conspiracy or is this inquiry itself a conspiracy?”Yogendra Yadav, President, Swaraj IndiaYogendra Yadav Speaks to The Quint on Violence in Northeast Delhi