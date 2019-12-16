If You Don’t Stand Up For Students Now, When, Asks Yogendra Yadav

Yadav is hopeful of the impact of students’ agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 on the government. As he sees it, with the students and the recent wave of civil society protests, a “third dimension to the citizen protest has been added.” According to him, the first two phases were the protests in the Northeast against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the second, the protest from the Muslim community.

However, he says that in the third phase, we are seeing a person stating, “neither am I from the Northeast, nor am I a Muslim, but this is wrong.”

Describing the Citizenship Amendment Act as unconstitutional, he said, “what demonetisation did to the economy, CAA did to society.”