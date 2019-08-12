Chennai Floods 2015: ‘A Man-Made Disaster That Can Return Again’

In December 2015, Chennai was submerged. Over 500 people lost their lives, thousands were left injured, lakhs were displaced – all because of a ‘man-made’ flooding disaster. However, even four years later, no one has been held accountable.

Chennai-based journalist Krupa Ge, in her book Rivers Remember, assesses the causes of the unprecedented inundation, the role of government in the mitigation of the disaster and the lessons needed to be learnt by the city.

Most importantly, at a time when the Kerala and Maharashtra floods of 2018 are making a comeback in just a year, Ge warns the Chennai floods can also return “again, again and again.”