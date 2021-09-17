‘No Guarantee of Vaccine Availability’: Chaotic Scenes at a Bihar Centre

English Script: Mayank Chawla

Video Editors: Mohd Irshad Alam, Vivek Gupta

Imagine standing in a queue for several hours, outside a small, dingy room, with hundreds struggling to enter at once, desperate to get a COVID vaccine shot. And then returning home, without getting the jab, because either the vaccine doses got over or the medical staff had to abruptly end the drive for not being able to manage the crowd and chaos.

This is the daily reality at a vaccination centre at Hathauri village in Bihar's Darbhanga district.