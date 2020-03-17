Can BJP Topple Kamal Nath Government In Madhya Pradesh?
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
In recent times, we have seen over and over again that governments are formed not by winning elections, but by manipulating majority figures and bending the anti-defection law.
Kamal Nath Government’s Fight For Survival
In a letter to Governor Lalji Tondon, Kamal Nath wrote, "The Governor cannot require the Speaker to discharge his functions in the manner he considers constitutionally appropriate."
While the BJP claims the Congress has lost its majority, Kamal Nath claims his MLAs are ‘imprisoned’ with the BJP, and in such circumstances, a floor test is rendered meaningless.
BJP Trying Hard To Dislodge the Kamal Nath Government
In a time of brazen horse-trading and dirty tricks, the MP Speaker used the cover provided by the coronavirus scare to adjourn the Assembly until 26 March without a floor test, ignoring Governor Lalji Tandon’s ultimatum to hold it on Monday.
The Numbers Game…
BJP is riding on the shoulders of the 22 MLAs that gave their resignations along with Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the Congress. Madhya Pradesh has 230 seats – with 2 empty seats and 6 resignations being accepted (16 yet to be), the majority-mark as of now is 112.
The BJP is demanding a floor test. With 16 MLAs still missing, chances are that the Congress government led by Kamal Nath would not survive the floor test, leading to the government’s fall.
