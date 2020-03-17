Can BJP Topple Kamal Nath Government In Madhya Pradesh?

BJP is riding on the shoulders of the 22 MLAs that gave their resignations along with Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the Congress. Madhya Pradesh has 230 seats – with 2 empty seats and 6 resignations being accepted (16 yet to be), the majority-mark as of now is 112.

The BJP is demanding a floor test. With 16 MLAs still missing, chances are that the Congress government led by Kamal Nath would not survive the floor test, leading to the government’s fall.