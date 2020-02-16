Can a Union Minister Use ‘Rumours’ to Defame Jawaharlal Nehru?

Patel then writes – “…my services will be at your disposal for the rest of my life… You will have my unquestioned loyalty and devotion.. because no man In India has sacrificed as much as you have.”

That was Patel’s recognition of all the years that Nehru had spent in British Raj jails, just as Patel himself had done. And finally, Patel wrote – “Our combination is unbreakable and therein lies our strength.”

This was at the core of the Nehru-Patel bond – both had been fellow Congressmen, fellow freedom fighters for decades.