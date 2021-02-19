Call Me Anything – ‘Andolanjeevi’ or Farmer: Rakesh Tikait

‘Not going away until government solves our problems’: Rakesh Tikait on farmers’ protests.

Shadab Moizee
Updated
News Videos
1 min read

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Video Producer: Hera Khan

While the farmers' protests continue to rage against the three farm laws, The Quint speaks to Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader heading the massive farmers' agitation in the country.

On 26 January, after the violence during the tractor rally, there were speculations of a weakened farmers' movement. But Rakesh Tikait's tears turned the table.

Tikait, who is considered witty and is well-known for his one-liners, said answers are supposed to be one-liners.

Tikait, who is back in the headlines with the massive farmers' movement, says that he will not contest the 2022 or 2024 elections.

Elections are a disease
Rakesh Tikait, Farmers’ leader

Talking about the farmers' protest and the way ahead, Tikait said, "We are not going away until the government solves our problems."

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!