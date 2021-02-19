Call Me Anything – ‘Andolanjeevi’ or Farmer: Rakesh Tikait

While the farmers' protests continue to rage against the three farm laws, The Quint speaks to Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader heading the massive farmers' agitation in the country.

On 26 January, after the violence during the tractor rally, there were speculations of a weakened farmers' movement. But Rakesh Tikait's tears turned the table.

Tikait, who is considered witty and is well-known for his one-liners, said answers are supposed to be one-liners.

Tikait, who is back in the headlines with the massive farmers' movement, says that he will not contest the 2022 or 2024 elections.