CAA: Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid Slam Modi-Shah Over NRC Flip-Flop

Armed with nothing but larger-than-life cut outs of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar, hundreds marched from New Delhi’s Mandi House to Jantar Mantar as part of ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, on Tuesday, 24 December.

Among those who marched to the protest venue in Parliament street were Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav, activists Umar Khalid and Harsh Mander, and Sandeep Dikshit, son of late Sheela Dikshit.

Speaking to The Quint, Yogendra Yadav said the government is merely pretending that there is confusion about CAA and NRC. “How can the Prime Minister not know what the Home Minister has said in Parliament? Does this mean that the PM is unaware or is he being dishonest? Either way, this shows he doesn’t deserve to be Prime Minister.”

Speaking on NRC, Yadav said that instead of the feared Census, the government should conduct a “National Register of Unemployment.”