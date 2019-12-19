Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Shouldn’t It Listen to Its Students?

Yeh jo India hai na, yeh humse kuch keh raha hai. But are we listening?



In Tamil Nadu, are we listening to the young student voices from Loyola College, Mohamed Sathak College and New College in Chennai?

Are we listening to voices from Government Law College in Vellore, Central University campus at Thiruvarur? Have we heard the voices of students at Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha?

Do many of us even remember that Wardha was where Mahatma Gandhi spent the last 12 years of his life? And since we don’t, isn’t it not surprising that we’ve also lost sight of the Mahatma’s vision of a secular, tolerant India?

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, is anyone listening to the young voices from Mumbai University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, IIT Mumbai, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune’s Symbiosis Law School and Pune’s Fergusson College.