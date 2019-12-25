Prayagraj: Amidst Protests, Locals Haunted by Spectre of CAA-NRC

"Why are we always asked (to prove citizenship)? Why are Hindus never asked where they’ve come from and why they settled down here?" asks Parvez Azad, a 65-year-old book shop owner in Prayagraj’s Chowk locality.

On 20 December 2019, a gathering of around 1,000 people had led a protest march from the Chowk Kotwali to Subhash Crossing in Civil Lines as a symbol of solidarity with ongoing demonstrations against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

Police vigil has increased in areas located in old city which witnessed protests recently and have a sizeable population of Muslims.

Policemen wearing helmets and donning thick vests over their khaki uniforms could be seen manning various crossings and marketplaces in areas such as Atala, Kareli and Chowk.