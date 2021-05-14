BJP MLAs, MPs & Ministers Flag Their Govt’s Lapses in COVID Fight

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP legislators were complaining about the inefficiency of the healthcare system, even before the Yogi government ordered to 'seize properties' of those spreading 'rumours' about oxygen shortage on 25 April.

Uttar Pradesh’s Law Minister Brijesh Pathak wrote a letter on 12 April to the state’s top bureaucrats about how even he was unable to arrange for medical attention in these times, throwing into question the state’s claims about doing a good job of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the additional chief secretary (medical and health) and the principal secretary (medical education), the state’s law minister drew attention to the death of celebrated author Yogesh Parveen. Pathak wrote that he was contacted when Parveen took ill suddenly. “I myself spoke to the chief medical officer (CMO) and requested him to provide an ambulance and medical facilities… it is a matter of regret that even after many hours, he did not get an ambulance and he passed away as a result of not receiving medical care on time,” his viral letter read.

Pathak highlighted many shortcomings in the state’s health system.