Lawmakers vs Law-Keepers: BJP MLAs Accuse Cops of Inaction in UP
Several BJP MLAs have accused the state police of siding with criminals in UP, urging CM Adityanath to intervene.
The essence of democracy lies in the fact that Opposition can raise questions. Often Opposition leaders claim police and authorities aren't doing their job. But what happens where ruling party leaders raise questions – not one or two leaders but several of them?
This is the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh where MLAs are constantly raising questions on the police and authorities.
Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, BJP MLA from Gorakhpur
'UP DGP, Additional Chief Secretary Didn't Answer My Calls'
BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agarwal allegedly called UP's Additional Chief Secretary Awnish Awasthi and UP DGP in connection with alleged police inaction in a murder case in Lakhimpur Kheri.
“I understand that officials have a lot of work. But listening to elected leaders is also a part of their work because elected leaders are the bridges between them and the public.”Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, BJP MLA from Gorakhpur
When his call wasn't answered, he tweeted saying that he was forced to tweet after his calls went unanswered. When The Quint reached out to him, he said, “If ministers can answer calls, why not officials?”
What we have learnt is that the DGP had called back MLA Radha Mohan following the tweet.
Yogesh Dhama, BJP MLA From Baghpat
Accused Government of Protecting Criminals
From Gorakhpur, let's go to Baghpat. Baghpat MLA Yogesh Dhama has accused the police of not being able to check crime in Baghpat. Following the death of BJP leader Sanjay Khokar, Dhama accused state government and police of protecting the criminals.
Rajkumar Sahyogi, BJP MLA From Iglas
Accused Policemen of Beating Him Up
On 12 August, Iglas MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi accused police personnel of assaulting him. The matter escalated to a point that BJP MP Satish Gautam staged a protest outside the police station with BJP workers.
Shyam Prakas, MLA From Hardoi's Gopamau
Urged CM Yogi Adityanath to Protect His MLAs
Shyam Prakas, MLA from Hardoi's Gopamau constituency, tweeted, 'Lord Ram had told Sita, such a day would come when policemen would beat up MLAs. Appeal to Yogi ji to help MLAs.'
Following outrage over this case, the SHO was suspended and the SP was transferred. However, later a video surfaced which showed that Rajkumar Sahyogi was equally involved in the scuffle.
Devmani Dwivedi, BJP MLA From Lambua
Questioned Government on Brahmin Killings in the State
Meanwhile, the Brahmin versus Thakur clash is heating up. BJP MLA from Sultanpur's Lambua constituency, Devmani Dwivedi, has opened a battle against crime against Brahmins in the state. He has asked his own government how many Brahmins have been killed in the last 3 years and how many people have been arrested in connection with these killings. Other leaders have also got involved in this Brahmin vs Thakur clash.
Vijay Mishra, MLA From Gyanpur
Accused UP Government of Targeting Brahmins
Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh, has accused UP government of going after Brahmins in the state and said that hence he's being targeted.
“UP government is targeting Brahmins in the state and is trying to weaken the central government.. UP government can get me killed whenever it wants.”Vijay Mishra, MLA, Gyanpur
One thing is for sure. All is not well with the MLAs and police in UP.
