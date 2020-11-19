‘Hukum Ka Ikka’: Here’s How the BJP Was Unable to Sideline Nitish

Has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) really clipped the wings of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar? For now, the answer is no!

The BJP emerged as the 'bade bhaiyya' of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) after winning 74 seats in the elections compared to the JD(U)'s 43. And people were like, ab toh Nitish ka khel kahtam! He's going to be sidelined by the BJP, the BJP is eventually going to throw him out of Bihar, blah blah blah...!

While all these analyses and speculations were very well-based and reasoned, considering how well we all know the BJP, Nitish Kumar is somebody who has clearly refused to be sidelined.

Here’s a look at the portfolio allocation between the BJP and the JD(U).