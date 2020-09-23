Modi’s Prestige at Stake? Why Winning Bihar Is Important for BJP

More than Nitish Kumar, who has been the Bihar CM for 15 years, PM Modi's prestige is at stake.

Newspapers and TV news channel surveys are telling us that PM Modi's popularity is still intact.

But, is it true?

Look at the Assembly election results of last 5 years. BJP hasn't been able to win elections in any big state except Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Keep note that all these elections have been fought under the leadership of PM Modi and where BJP used its full strength to win those polls.