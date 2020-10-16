‘Need a New, Young Face in Politics’: What Women in Bihar Want
Women voters in Bihar discuss jobs, women safety, Sushant Singh Rajput death case & more ahead of Bihar elections.
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
With the Bihar Elections round the corner, women voters in the state are voicing their concerns over issues that the government should be discussing, but are not, and feel that some of them are unnecessarily politicised.
The Quint holds an election chaupal with young women voters from Patna ahead of Bihar polls, and here's what they have to say to the government on a range of issues including jobs, women safety, Sushant Singh Rajput death case and more.
These women, who are activists, rappers, artists and engineers, have a clear and strong opinion about politics and other issues in the society.
The first issue that all the women voters highlighted is that of women safety. They vehemently asserted that safety and security of women is a major issue in the state.
“There is no discussion over women security and safety, rather there are discussions over caste.”Shanu Kumari, Member of Youth Against Injustice Foundation
Another girl, Rinki Kumari who is a software engineer, says that in 2020 itself there have been issues like the migrant workers, COVID-19, poor healthcare and women safety, but there is no discussion over these.
“But politicians want to ask for votes in the name of caste. And only those cases are highlighted which they can benefit from,” said Kumari.
Talking about the fiasco over Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Mumbai that found resonance in Bihar as well, Nidhi who is the founder of Bhoori Foundation feels the issue shouldn't have an impact on Bihar polls.
“Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice but politicising the issue is wrong. The media is hyping it more than necessary, and this definitely will impact polls.”Nidhi, Founder, Bhoori Foundation
Another woman feels the need to bring change in politics by introducing a new and a young face.
On the being asked what they expect from the 2020 Bihar elections, the women had clear demands of employment, more vacancies in government jobs, women safety and stricter laws to deter crimes against women.
