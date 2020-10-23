Is Chirag’s, the ‘Kalyugi Hanuman’, Love for BJP, Modi True?

The BJP-LJP and the JDU's ‘khichdi party’ is on the charts in the Bihar Assembly elections. While one is fanning the fire, the other is spoiling the taste. There is an intense tussle going on between Chirag Paswan and the JDU.

The occasional friendship between BJP and LJP has left party workers confused, and they are asking – Janab, Aise Kaise?

The kind of 'khichdi' that's cooking doesn't leave us with a clear picture. Chirag is expressing love for PM Modi.