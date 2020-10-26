Tragedy of Bihar: Mainstream Media Shying Away from Harsh Reality

If we ask, which north Indian state’s capital is called Garden City? Which is the poorest state of the country? Which state ranks 9th in receiving foreign tourists? Which state ranks last on the Human Index?

The answer to all these questions is Bihar.

Though poverty has undoubtedly decreased in the last 15 years, Bihar still lacks other developments. At a time when coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country, there is just one doctor per 43,000 people in Bihar. Comparatively, this is much lesser than the national average.