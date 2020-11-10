Nitish Knew of BJP-Backed LJP Conspiracy: Ex-Advisor Pavan Varma

Former senior JD(U) leader and advisor to Nitish Kumar, Pavan Varma on Tuesday, 10 November said that the prospects of the party in the election were harmed by a BJP-backed conspiracy by the LJP against Kumar, only to reduce Kumar to play the second fiddle in the state.

Praising Nitish Kumar and his tenure, Varma said that the respect that he claims today is because of the revolutionary changes that he has brought about in the administration that changed people’s lives.