Even Nitish Didn’t Open Bihar Factories Closed During Lalu’s Era

Bihar has been witnessing an industrial lockdown for over two decades now. From sugar to paper mills, several factories have been closed since 1997. This period saw change of many governments, yet these factories remain shut and the workers are still waiting for their salaries.

Bihar tops in inter-state migration (after Uttar Pradesh), and these closed factories are seen as one of the major reasons. The Quint went to find traces of these closed factories in Bihar and struck a conversation with the people there, on how the ‘Industrial Lockdown’ has affected their lives.