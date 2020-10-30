Which Caste Holds Key to Nitish’s Return as CM? Here’s the Data

Brahmin or Yadav, Kurmi or Koeri, Mahadalits or Muslim, when it comes to the Bihar elections, the biggest factor that has always dominated its politics, is caste.

It might not be an overstatement to say that most of Bihar's politicians are a product of caste politics.

Be it Lalu Prasad from the Yadav community, Nitish Kumar from Kurmi community, the Paswan father-son duo from the Dusadh Dalit community or the BJP's privileged caste base – each party or leader enjoys a kind of loyalty of its supporters and voter base, no matter who they ally with.