Kanpur Encounter: The Hunt For Gangster Vikas Dubey
Forty teams of policemen, 150 raids conducted, over 100 hours of search... but Vikas Dubey is still absconding.
Forty teams of policemen, 150 raids conducted, over 100 hours of search... but Kanpur shoot-out accused Vikas Dubey is still absconding.
Eight policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey, whose posters can be seen everywhere, from toll plazas to residential complexes. Forty teams of policemen have been looking for Dubey in every possible village, town and city.
Policemen from three stations raided Bikru Gaon to arrest Vikas Dubey. Vikas and his gang retaliated violently, killing eight policemen on 3 July.
However, now the noose around Dubey's neck is tightening gradually.
Here’s a look at the story from the end to the beginning.
The Story in Reverse Order
8 July: Vikas Dubey's Close Ally Amar Dubey Killed
On 8 July, gangster Vikas Dubey's close ally Amar Dubey was killed in a police encounter in Hamirpur. It is being said that Amar was a participant of the attack on the police in Kanpur. Two other members of Dubey's gang, Shyamu and Sanjeev, have been arrested. A reward of Rs 50,000 was placed on Shyamu.
7 July: Dubey Fled From a Faridabad Hotel That the Police Raided
On 7 July, the police were informed that Vikas Dubey was hiding at a hotel in Faridabad. The police raided the hotel, but Dubey had fled. Ankur and Shravan are accused of helping Vikas and his gang hide. Ankur and Shravan also live in Kanpur. It is being said that they were the ones who led the police to Amar and thus Amar's encounter could take place.
7 July: Dubey's Brother-In-Law Taken Into Custody
On 7 July, Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law Raju Khullar was taken into custody. Khullar is an accused in the Santosh Shukla murder case.
7 July: DIG Anant Dev, Head of UP's Special Task Force, Transferred
On 7 July, DIG Anant Dev, head of UP's special task force, was transferred. He is being accused of not taking action against SO Vinay Tiwari who was allegedly helping Dubey, even though Dev was the SSP at Kanpur.
But who made the complaint? DCP Devendra Mishra, who died in the encounter in Kanpur. Along with Anant Dev, three more IPS officers have been transferred.
Vikas Dubey's house comes under the jurisdiction of Chaubeypur police station. The SO and two more constables of Chaubeypur police station are being accused of alerting Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand because of which Dubey could not be taken out, and policemen lost their lives. After their suspension, Vinay Tiwari and former station in-charge KK Sharma have been taken into custody.
5 July: Dubey's Servant & Aide 'Revealed' He Was Tipped Off
On 5 July, police surrounded Dubey's servant and special aide Dayashankar aka Kallu Agnihotri. Dayashankar was injured due to police firing and allegedly revealed crucial details. He confessed that Vikas had been tipped off about the raid before the police arrived.
4 July: Vikas' House Demolished by Authorities
On 4 July, Vikas' house was demolished by authorities with the same JCB used by the gangster to stop the police. Along with that, two SUV cars and a tractor were also destroyed.
4 July: Dubey's Accountant, Suspected to Have Helped Him Flee, Arrested
On 4 July, Jay Vajpayi, who is supposedly Dubey's accountant, was arrested from Kanpur. It is being said that Jay Vajpayi has connections with several politicians and police authorities. He owns many properties in India as well as in Dubai and several luxury cars. He is being suspected of helping Vikas flee Kanpur.
Police have increased the bounty on Dubey from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. But the question is how did Vikas Dubey become so powerful?
