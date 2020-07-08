Kanpur Encounter: The Hunt For Gangster Vikas Dubey

On 7 July, DIG Anant Dev, head of UP's special task force, was transferred. He is being accused of not taking action against SO Vinay Tiwari who was allegedly helping Dubey, even though Dev was the SSP at Kanpur.

But who made the complaint? DCP Devendra Mishra, who died in the encounter in Kanpur. Along with Anant Dev, three more IPS officers have been transferred.

Vikas Dubey's house comes under the jurisdiction of Chaubeypur police station. The SO and two more constables of Chaubeypur police station are being accused of alerting Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand because of which Dubey could not be taken out, and policemen lost their lives. After their suspension, Vinay Tiwari and former station in-charge KK Sharma have been taken into custody.