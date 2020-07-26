Biden & Obama’s Conversation Is Everything That Trump Isn’t
Joe Biden and Barack Obama reunited in a conversation as a part of his presidential campaign.
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta & Kunal Mehra
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reunited with his former boss Barack Obama in a socially-distanced conversation as a part of his presidential campaign. The conversation which took place just months short of the 59th Presidential Elections in the United States is nostalgic of their days in the oval office.
The suave and relaxed conversation is meant to stand for everything that President Trump isn’t – from the content of the conversation to the tone in which it is conducted.
From healthcare infrastructure to the issue of race in America, they not only discuss how they dealt with it during their tenure, but also subtly slam Trump (without naming him) for his policies and comments, thereby giving way for Obama to endorse all the issues that Biden is fighting for in his campaign.
“Twenty-three million people have health insurance that didn’t have it because of what we did.”Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential Nominee
From Healthcare to Black Lives Matter
“I have so much confidence that you’re going to be able to deal with COVID in the way that other countries with our kinds of resources are dealing with it right now – which is smartly. I have confidence that you’re going to actually listen to the experts and you’re going to pay attention to the science.”Barack Obama, Former US President
The duo discusses the benefits of Obamacare by citing their own personal experiences before moving on to discuss how public health and economy are intertwined – with Biden explaining his idea of “build back better” to improve the nation’s economy.
They further discussed race in America, particularly in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement and what they did during their time. Obama summarised the problem of race in America in one line:
“If your name is John, you might get called back (for a job); if your name’s Jamaal, you might not.”Barack Obama, Former US President
Obama moves on to praise Biden’s solicitous persona, stating that he has confidence in his heart and character, and the fact he is going to be able to reassemble the kind of government that cares about people and brings people together.
Obama and Biden’s socially-distanced conversation was meant to give the citizens a sense of familiarity so that they know who they are voting for – a stark contrast to Trump’s rather aggressive stance and tone.
