In Memory of Bhikaiji Cama: First to Hoist India’s Flag Abroad

Born on 24 September 1861 to an affluent Parsi family, Bhikaiji Patel was drawn to politics from a very early age. In 1885, she was married to Rustomji Cama, a famous lawyer with whom she didn’t share a cordial relationship because of their differences in ideologies. While Rustomji favoured the British, she was staunchly against the usurpation carried on by the British.

During the bubonic plague in Bombay in the 1890s, Madam Cama volunteered to help the victims. Unfortunately, she too fell prey to the disease and had to be sent to London for recovery.