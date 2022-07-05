Beyond the Photograph: Vietnam War’s 'Napalm Girl' Gets Final Skin Treatment

Phuc was 9 years old when her village in South Vietnam was struck by napalm bomb. She survived the attack and a photo of hers, running naked with third degree burns, was captured.

After the attack, she was hospitalised for more than a year and underwent several surgeries.

Phuc wanted to become a doctor but she was removed from her university by the communist government of Vietnam, that also used her as a propaganda symbol. She then moved to Cuba, where she was allowed to continue her studies. She also got married there.