The Battle of Garibpur: Veterans Recall The Prelude to 1971 War

The December 1971 war between India and Pakistan over the liberation of Bangladesh has been discussed and dissected widely. But, what may still not be known to many is that there was a battle fought 12 days before the war officially began, which is said to have influenced the outcome of the war in India’s favour.

This was the Battle of Garibpur, fought between the two countries on 21 November 1971 in Bangladesh near the International Border, and was won decisively by India.

Forty-six years on, The Quint spoke to two army veterans who were part of the Battle of Garibpur, and who displayed exemplary courage, tenacity, and presence of mind to ward off the threat by Pakistan.

Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta was the second in command (2IC) of Squadron 45 Cavalry, which fought the battle along with the 14 Punjab Battalion. Alongside Brigadier Mehta was Colonel TS Sidhu – a troop leader in the squadron who severely injured his legs from tank fire.