Barricades, BSF, Bricks – Not to Stop Goons, But Farmers

A certain section of the media has been asking, "Who is misleading the farmers? Who is threatening the farmers?" It is the first time that a section of the media is speaking against the farmers. To them we ask:

Are the country's Muslims and seculars who are protesting against the CAA and NRC misled?

Are the students who are raising their voice against fike hike in colleges misled?

Are women who want to exercise their right to love and choose a life partner from another community misled?

Are the unemployed youth of the country who hit the streets, seeking jobs, misled?

Whether the demands of the farmers are justified or not, they have the right to peacefully protest. Why did the government not initiate talks with them? Why is the government ready for talks now, when things have gone out of hand? Why did the farmers have to endure water cannons in the cold, why did they have to face tear gas shells? Why were they lathi-charged, stopped by force? Why were the nation's farmers vilified?