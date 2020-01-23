Bal Thackeray: The Man Who Brought Mumbai to Its Knees Many Times
From being a journalist to becoming one of Maharashtra's most prominent leaders, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray has lived many lives, and in those many lives, he wielded power like no other.
Born on 23 January 1927, Thackeray was always a rebel – sporting an impressive skill set of analysing situations and reading between the lines, amongst many others.
Starting his career as a cartoonist for the Free Press Journal, he later moved on to found a Marathi political magazine Marmik with his brother.
His political career was sparked by his desire to restore Marathi pride and the need for a party to represent Marathi interests. Thus came Shiv Sena in the 1966, and the rest is history.
With a right-wing Hindu ideology and populist style of politics, Thackeray opposed the influence of Marwaris, Gujaratis and southern Indians in Mumbai. He was also opposed to the influence of communists, particularly trade unions. The main focus of his politics was the “Marathi Manus”.
Thackeray’s Sena started making their way into the Maharashtra government, first through the mayoral elections and later through the Assembly elections. He had full control of Shiv Sena’s ministers in Parliament, who he used at times to push his agenda forward – mostly through his mobilisation of the masses.
For a vocal person like him, however, controversy couldn’t be too far behind. He was openly supportive of the Ram Mandir movement, and supported the 1975 emergency.
He was criticised for having deepend the ethnic fabric of Maharashtra and was accused of being involved in the 1992-1993 Mumbai riots which killed approximately 900 Muslims, but never faced trial.
Thackeray started writing editorials again in 1988 after launching a Marathi newspaper Saamana.
Vocal, polarising and influential – these characteristics defined him till the very end, when he breathed his last on 17 November 2012, having changed Maharashtra politics forever.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)