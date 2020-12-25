Pokhran to Kargil, Shakti Sinha Saw Vajpayee Make Tough Decisions

“The way he handled the Kargil conflict, he was very clear – Pakistan is the aggressor, we shall not compromise,” says Shakti Sinha, author and former private secretary to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, narrating why he felt proud working with him.

Be it the Kargil war, the Pokhran nuclear tests or the India Shining campaign, Vajpayee, one of the tallest leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was often called as the ‘right man in the wrong party’.

As the nation observes his 96th birth anniversary, Sinha has launched his book ‘Vajpayee: The Years That Changed India’, that reflects upon the time of Vajpayee’s Prime Ministership.