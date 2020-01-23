As CAA Protesters Hit the Streets, Leaders Engage in War of Words

How could a chief minister make such a remark? It looks like those who are making these remarks are neither aware of the current situation in the country nor are they interested in its future. They are not bothered about the concerns of those protesting against CAA, and they are disinterested in the opinions of those questioning the protests. They are only interested in what suits their political agenda.

This holds true both for those in power and for those in the Opposition. This is why the common people protesting against CAA are choosing to not associate themselves with any political party. Indians have now woken up. They now recognise their leaders' true colours.