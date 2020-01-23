As CAA Protesters Hit the Streets, Leaders Engage in War of Words
Students, women and common people nationwide are hitting the streets in large numbers to protest against CAA and NRC. But why? Here’s what our politicians think:
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi, said:
“For anyone who asks you for papers, tell them that for 800 years, Muslims have ruled this country. My forefathers gave this country Charminar, Jama Masjid, Mecca Masjid and Qutub Minar. The Red Fort, on which the prime minister of this country hoists the tricolour, was also given to you by my forefathers. What have your forefathers done?”Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM Leader
To that, BJP's Sambit Patra responded:
Asaduddin Owaisi then retaliated saying: ‘My brother made a big mistake by making such a comment. He should have said that Charminar, Jama Masjid Mecca Masjid and Qutub Minar were built after 2014.’
Another BJP leader, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, jumped into the fray, saying:
Just analyse these statements. Netas are playing politics over the very NRC and CAA that has brought lakhs of people to the streets. Petitions as many as 144 have been filed in the Supreme Court. Is it fair that our political leaders continue to spew venom on the matter? Those protesting the CAA are essentially pleading against the division of the country on the basis of religion. And that is exactly what the political leaders are doing. They are leaving no stones unturned to even pull out skeletons from closets.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said:
He even went on to say that the women are being made to sit on roads while the men are sleeping under quilts.
How could a chief minister make such a remark? It looks like those who are making these remarks are neither aware of the current situation in the country nor are they interested in its future. They are not bothered about the concerns of those protesting against CAA, and they are disinterested in the opinions of those questioning the protests. They are only interested in what suits their political agenda.
This holds true both for those in power and for those in the Opposition. This is why the common people protesting against CAA are choosing to not associate themselves with any political party. Indians have now woken up. They now recognise their leaders' true colours.
