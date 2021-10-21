Why Has Aryan Khan Been Denied Bail Yet Again? And What Happens Now?

The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, on Wednesday, 20 October. The bail applications of Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, both of whom were arrested at the same time by the Narcotics Control Bureau, were also rejected by special judge VV Patil.

The rejection of their bail applications, even after they have spent nearly two weeks in judicial custody (after nearly a week in the NCB's custody), is surprising, and has been challenged by Khan in the Bombay High Court.

From the quantity of drugs seized from the trio (none from Khan) to the lack of a basis (till now) for the NCB's claims of a conspiracy, here are the issues that will be argued in the Bombay High Court in the coming days.