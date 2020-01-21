Delhi Chaat Centre | Kejriwal vs ‘Lightweights’ in New Delhi?

“Kejriwal vs who?”

That is the big question being asked by many.

While the BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav, the chief of the BJYM, against CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal — both relatively less popular and lower in the political rung when it comes to challenging the incumbent chief minister of Delhi.

Has the BJP and Congress given a free pass to Kejriwal in his constituency? Is it a call triggered by the Congress' internal clashes or the BJP's overconfidence? Tune in to ‘Delhi Chaat Centre’ to know more about them.