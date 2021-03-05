Army Exam Paper Leak: Are Arrests, Cancellation of Exams Enough?
The history of exam paper leaks in India is long and complicated.
The recent army recruitment exam paper leak is one of many such incidents in India. The history of exam paper leaks in the country is long and complicated.
A big scam associated with army recruitment exam question paper has come to light after the police and military intelligence busted a racket that enables such question paper leaks.
Keeping in mind the recent paper leak, GD exam has been cancelled and at least three people have been arrested.
In 2018, CBSE, SSC, and Soldier recruitment papers were leaked.
Here's a list of some exam paper leaks that have been reported in India in the past few months:
- Army Recruitment Exam
- Bihar Board: Social Sciences, Class 10
- CTET
- Maths exam in UP DEIEd
- CSBS, Bihar Police Constable Home Guard
- Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
- Karnataka Public Service Commission
In Bihar, 8,46,504 Class 10 students couldn’t write the Social Science exam after it was found that the question paper was leaked and circulated on WhatsApp.
After the paper leak, Opposition leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Bihar government.
Consequently, on being rebuked by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the board cancelled the exam and rescheduled it for 8 March. Three people have been arrested in the Bihar board exam paper leak case.
Before this, Bihar Police Constable Home Guard exam paper was shared on WhatsApp just 10 minutes after the exam started. Police arrested the examiner and the candidate who leaked the question paper.
The CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test in Uttar Pradesh was held on 31 January. On 2 February, the news of the paper leak was reported and it was revealed that instead of the actual candidate, another person was writing the exam for Rs 50,000. Five people were arrested in the case.
In November 2020, Mathematics exam of the second semester of Diploma in Elementary Education had to be cancelled because the question paper went viral on WhatsApp, just 30 minutes before the exam. At least 2.5 lakh students were to appear for the exam.
Even though the paper has been cancelled and arrests have been made, such leaks weaken the spirit of hard-working students.
What school and college students go through is bad, but it’s worse for those appearing for exams for jobs. With the dwindling number of opportunities for those entering the job market, the issue of exam paper leaks further adds to the woes of job seekers.
The question is — is it enough to cancel exams and arrest those responsible?
And so we ask — Janab, aise kaise?
