How Many Indians are Falling For Fake News and Narratives

The Quint asked people from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Varanasi questions about fake news that is repeatedly circulated on social media.
From claims that PM Modi stopped the Russian-Ukraine war to false claims about the religion of India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, such fake news frequently circulates on social media, even after being debunked multiple times.
The large-scale spread of disinformation also harms society by peddling false narratives. For instance, owing to misinformation about Nehru's lineage, many now believe that Nehru followed the Muslim religion. This misinformation originated from social media, with claims that Nehru's grandmother was Muslim, among others.
Such claims were further propagated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who asserted that Nehru called himself 'Hindu by Accident'.
Such claims set a narrative that the Congress party is biased towards Muslims. Many people we spoke to expressed their belief that the party favors the Muslim community.
If you've heard PM Modi's rally speeches during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections or have come across BJP's social media posts, you would find claims indicating that if Congress comes to power, they will solely prioritize the interests of Muslims.
Many people told us that they have come across the false claim that PM Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. However, most people were aware that the notion of Modi 'stopping the war' is an exaggerated claim.
Regarding the narrative, many people believe that the war was 'halted' for a few hours to evacuate Indian citizens at the insistence of PM Modi. Some even believe that Modi will facilitate a resolution between Putin and Zelenskyy.
Drawing upon these examples, people hold the opinion that PM Modi has placed India on the world map, and now world leaders 'listen' to him.
Another very common false claim is that polygamy is prevalent only in the Muslim community in India. As the BJP government plans to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) nationwide, which bans polygamy, this has also contributed to more disinformation surrounding Muslims and polygamy.
But the data reflects a different story.
Watch the video to find out not only how many of them are falling for fake news and narratives on social media but also how many were aware of the facts and do not blindly follow all the news they come across on social media.
